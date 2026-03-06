Single-family home in Woodridge sells for $507,500

A 1,852-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1967, has changed hands.

The house at 2608 York Court in Woodridge was sold on Feb. 17 for $507,500, or $274 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 9,583 square feet.

Other homes in Woodridge have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 6528 Langley Court, in January 2025, a 2,132-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $537,000, a price per square foot of $252.

· A 1,270-square-foot single-family residence at 2514 Mitchell Drive, sold in July 2025, for $380,000, a price per square foot of $299.

· In June 2025, a 2,132-square-foot single-family residence at 2710 Diamond Court sold for $455,000, a price per square foot of $213.