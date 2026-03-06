Single-family home in Dixon sells for $229,000

A single-family residence located at 805 5th Avenue in Dixon changed ownership on Feb. 9.

The 1,348-square-foot house, built in 1962, was sold for $229,000, or $170 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Additionally, the building features a parking spot for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Dixon have also recently been purchased:

· A 1,565-square-foot single-family residence at 1019 South Hill Drive, sold in April 2025, for $177,000, a price per square foot of $113.

· At 1015 Long Street, in March 2025, a 1,002-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $215,000, a price per square foot of $215.

· In November 2025, a single-family residence at 623 4th Avenue sold for $150,000.