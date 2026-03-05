Single-family home in Kankakee goes for $213,000

The single-family residence located at 460 South Winfield Avenue in Kankakee was sold on Feb. 4. The purchase price was $213,000.

The property sits on a 7,500-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Kankakee that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In December 2025, a single-family residence at 520 South Fraser Avenue sold for $185,000.

· At 530 South Fraser Avenue, in March 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $143,500.

· A single-family residence at 1117 South Station Street, sold in November 2025, for $136,000.