Sale closed in McHenry: $372,500 for a single-family home

A single-family house located at 1406 West Lincoln Road in McHenry changed ownership on Feb. 18.

The 1,614-square-foot home, built in 1966, was sold for $372,500, or $231 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The interior features a fireplace. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking spot for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.9 acres.

Other homes in McHenry that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 1505 West Palamino Drive, in March 2025, a 2,330-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $399,000, a price per square foot of $171. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,954-square-foot single-family home at 1506 West Arabian Spur, sold in June 2025, for $447,000, a price per square foot of $229. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In January 2025, a 1,424-square-foot single-family house at 1418 West Arabian Spur sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $298.