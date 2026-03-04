Single-family home sells in Woodridge for $465,000

The single-family residence located at 2548 Huntleigh Lane in Woodridge was sold on Feb. 13, for $465,000, or $205 per square foot.

The house, built in 2019, has an interior space of 2,267 square feet. The property is situated on a lot spanning 1,307 square feet.

These nearby homes in Woodridge have also recently been sold:

· In May 2025, a 2,267-square-foot single-family residence at 2504 Huntleigh Lane sold for $462,000, a price per square foot of $204.

· At 2532 Lee Street, in August 2025, a 1,450-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $440,000, a price per square foot of $303.

· A 2,501-square-foot single-family residence at 2490 Huntleigh Lane, sold in July 2025, for $535,000, a price per square foot of $214.