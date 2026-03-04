Sale closed in Woodridge: $700,000 for a single-family home

A 2,136-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1981, has changed hands.

The home at 3437 Summerhill Drive in Woodridge was sold on Feb. 11 for $700,000, or $328 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The interior features a fireplace. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 12,197 square feet.

Other homes in Woodridge have recently changed hands nearby:

· In January, a 1,551-square-foot single-family residence at 6135 River Bend Drive sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $271.

· A 1,824-square-foot single-family residence at 6143 River Bend Place, sold in October 2025, for $420,000, a price per square foot of $230.

· At 6074 Ironwood Lane, in June 2025, a 1,848-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $438,000, a price per square foot of $237.