Channahon: Single-family home goes for $376,000

A 2,016-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1980, has changed hands.

The home at 22503 South Deal Avenue in Channahon was sold on Feb. 19 for $376,000, or $187 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features a detached garage. The property sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

Other homes in Channahon that have recently been sold close by include:

· In June 2025, a 1,180-square-foot single-family home at 22556 South Deal Avenue sold for $222,000, a price per square foot of $188.

· At 22419 South Joseph Avenue, in November 2025, a 1,704-square-foot single-family house was sold for $255,000, a price per square foot of $150. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,010-square-foot single-family home at 22614 South Joseph Avenue, sold in August 2025, for $254,000, a price per square foot of $126. The home has five bedrooms and two bathrooms.