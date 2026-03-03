Single-family home sells for $400,000 in Woodridge

A single-family residence located at 6623 Patton Drive in Woodridge changed ownership on Feb. 12.

The 1,561-square-foot home, built in 1965, was sold for $400,000, or $256 per square foot. The property is equipped with steam heating. Additionally, the building offers a parking space for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,019 square feet.

Other homes in Woodridge have recently been sold nearby:

· In January 2025, a 1,942-square-foot single-family residence at 6701 Wainwright Drive sold for $518,000, a price per square foot of $267.

· A 1,270-square-foot single-family residence at 3213 Halsey Drive, sold in May 2025, for $425,000, a price per square foot of $335.

· At 6736 Patton Drive, in August 2025, a 1,248-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $393,000, a price per square foot of $315. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.