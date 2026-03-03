Barrington: Single-family home goes for $762,500

The single-family residence located at 431 East Oakwood Drive in Barrington was sold on Feb. 18, for $762,500, or $191 per square foot.

The house, built in 1963, has an interior space of 3,984 square feet. This is a two-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features a parking space. The property sits on a 1.2-acre lot.

Other homes have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 202 East Ravine Court in Barrington, in October 2025, a 2,827-square-foot single-family house was sold for $807,500, a price per square foot of $286.

· A 3,837-square-foot single-family home at 407 East Oakwood Drive in Barrington, sold in July 2025, for $675,000, a price per square foot of $176.

· In April 2025, a 3,182-square-foot single-family home at 119 East Stone Marsh Lane in Barrington sold for $642,500, a price per square foot of $202.