Single-family home in Crystal Lake sells for $1.28 million

A single-family house located at 2810 Oak Ridge Road in Crystal Lake changed ownership on Feb. 17.

The 4,930-square-foot home, built in 2007, was sold for $1.28 million, or $259 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 7.6 acres.

