What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Lee County / Whiteside, reported Feb. 16-22?

A rural residence in Amboy that sold for $566,500 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Lee and Whiteside counties over the past week.

The county saw a total of 18 residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $195,444. The average price per square foot was $136.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 16 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $566,500, property at 384 Downey Road

The property at 384 Downey Road in Amboy has new owners. The price was $566,500. The property was built in 1920 and has a living area of 2,179 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $260. The deal was closed on Jan. 20.

2. $375,000, single-family home at 1202 Gregden Shores Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 1202 Gregden Shores Drive in Sterling has been finalized. The price was $375,000. The home was built in 1965 and has a living area of 1,758 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $213. The transaction was completed on Jan. 22.

3. $340,000, residential home at 844 Hann Avenue

A 1,400-square-foot residential property at 844 Hann Avenue in Dixon has been sold. The total purchase price was $340,000, $243 per square foot. The house was built in 1996. The deal was finalized on Jan. 30.

4. $290,000, rural residence at 2117 Us Highway 30

A sale has been finalized for the rural residence at 2117 Us Highway 30 in West Brooklyn. The price was $290,000. The house was built in 1978 and the living area totals 1,152 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $252. The deal was finalized on Jan. 26.

5. $265,000, single-family home at 143 South State Street

A 1,600-square-foot single-family residence at 143 South State Street in Franklin Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $265,000, $166 per square foot. The house was built in 1921. The deal was closed on Jan. 14.

6. $238,000, single-family home at 764 Brooklyn Road

A 1,472-square-foot single-family residence at 764 Brooklyn Road in West Brooklyn has been sold. The total purchase price was $238,000, $162 per square foot. The home was built in 1977. The transaction was completed on Jan. 15.

7. $184,000, single-family home at 1234 North Jefferson Avenue

The single-family residence at 1234 North Jefferson Avenue in Dixon has new owners. The price was $184,000. The house was built in 1968 and has a living area of 1,224 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $150. The transaction was completed on Jan. 26.

8. $180,000, single-family home at 348 Wiley Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 348 Wiley Avenue in Paw Paw. The price was $180,000. The house was built in 1947 and the living area totals 1,727 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $104. The deal was closed on Jan. 28.

9. $168,000, single-family home at 1902 West 1st Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 1902 West 1st Street in Dixon has been finalized. The price was $168,000. The home was built in 1925 and has a living area of 1,386 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $121. The deal was finalized on Jan. 21.

10. $166,000, single-family home at 511 Richardson Avenue

A 1,880-square-foot single-family residence at 511 Richardson Avenue in Ashton has been sold. The total purchase price was $166,000, $88 per square foot. The home was built in 1920. The deal was closed on Jan. 20.