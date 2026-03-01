How much did the 8 most expensive homes sell for in Ogle County, reported in the week of Feb. 16?

A single-family home in Oregon that sold for $290,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Ogle County during the past week.

Over the past week, a total of eight residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $185,250. The average price per square foot was $143.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 16 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $290,000, single-family home at 1162 South Bradley Lane

The single-family home at 1162 South Bradley Lane in Oregon has new owners. The price was $290,000. The house was built in 1960 and has a living area of 2,057 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $141. The deal was closed on Feb. 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $246,500, single-family home at 706 Hewitt Street

A 1,420-square-foot single-family house at 706 Hewitt Street in Forreston has been sold. The total purchase price was $246,500, $174 per square foot. The home was built in 2003. The deal was finalized on Feb. 2.

3. $220,500, single-family home at 8330 North Kishwaukee Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 8330 North Kishwaukee Road in Stillman Valley. The price was $220,500. The house was built in 1964. The transaction was completed on Feb. 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $178,000, single-family home at 126 West Roosevelt Road

The single-family residence at 126 West Roosevelt Road in Stillman Valley has been sold. The total purchase price was $178,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $153,500, single-family home at 503 West 2nd Street

The sale of the single-family home at 503 West 2nd Street in Byron has been finalized. The price was $153,500. The home living area totals 1,074 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $143. The deal was closed on Jan. 30.

6. $150,000, single-family home at 512 Garden Street

A 2,133-square-foot single-family house at 512 Garden Street in Forreston has been sold. The total purchase price was $150,000, $70 per square foot. The house was built in 1974. The deal was finalized on Feb. 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $124,000, single-family home at 411 South Walnut Avenue

The single-family residence at 411 South Walnut Avenue in Forreston has new owners. The price was $124,000. The home was built in 1900 and has a living area of 1,482 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $84. The transaction was completed on Feb. 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $119,500, single-family home at 808 Crest View Trail

The sale of the single-family home at 808 Crest View Trail in Byron has been finalized. The price was $119,500. The home was built in 1970. The deal was finalized on Jan. 30.