How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in McHenry County in the week of Feb. 16?

A rural residence in Harvard that sold for $1.05 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in McHenry County during the past week.

In total, 54 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county over the past week, with an average price of $356,454, or $210 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 16 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.05 million, property at 19303 McGuire Road

The sale of the property at 19303 McGuire Road in Harvard has been finalized. The price was $1,050,000. The property was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,266 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $463. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 4.

2. $670,000, single-family home at 17807 Saint Andrews Drive

The single-family residence at 17807 Saint Andrews Drive in Marengo has new owners. The price was $670,000. The house was built in 2008 and has a living area of 2,716 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $247. The transaction was completed on Feb. 3.

3. $669,000, single-family home at 11250 Saxony Street

The single-family house at 11250 Saxony Street in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $669,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 2.

4. $625,000, four-bedroom house at 527 Camargo Club Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 527 Camargo Club Drive in Lake In The Hills. The price was $625,000. The house was built in 1999 and the living area totals 3,523 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $177. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 4.

5. $590,000, four-bedroom house at 3710 Spy Glass Ridge Road

A 3,439-square-foot single-family residence at 3710 Spy Glass Ridge Road in Crystal Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $590,000, $172 per square foot. The home was built in 1988. The home features four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 3.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $565,000, single-family home at 12464 Carver Lane

The single-family home at 12464 Carver Lane in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $565,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $560,000, single-family home at 1849 Moorland Lane

The single-family house at 1849 Moorland Lane in Crystal Lake has new owners. The price was $560,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,846 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $197. The deal was finalized on Feb. 3.

8. $545,000, single-family home at 5210 Pheasant Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 5210 Pheasant Lane in Richmond has been finalized. The price was $545,000. The home was built in 2023. The transaction was completed on Feb. 5.

9. $530,000, single-family home at 218 North Shore Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 218 North Shore Drive in Oakwood Hills. The price was $530,000. The house was built in 1973 and the living area totals 1,254 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $423. The deal was closed on Feb. 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $530,000, single-family home at 7015 Burning Tree Circle

A 3,584-square-foot single-family house at 7015 Burning Tree Circle in McHenry has been sold. The total purchase price was $530,000, $148 per square foot. The house was built in 1995. The deal was closed on Feb. 2.