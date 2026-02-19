Hinsdale: Four-bedroom home goes for $950,000

The single-family residence located at 5523 South Garfield Street in Hinsdale was sold on Feb. 2, for $950,000, or $352 per square foot.

The house, built in 1953, has an interior space of 2,702 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 14,375 square feet.

These nearby homes in Hinsdale have also recently been purchased:

· In August 2025, a 1,536-square-foot single-family house at 5504 South Garfield Street sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $391.

· At 36 East 55th Street, in August 2025, a 2,003-square-foot single-family home was sold for $665,000, a price per square foot of $332. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,680-square-foot single-family house at 5628 South Garfield Street, sold in August 2025, for $840,000, a price per square foot of $313. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.