Single-family home sells for $2.65 million in La Grange

The single-family house located at 500 South Edgewood Avenue in La Grange was sold on Jan. 30, for $2.65 million, or $491 per square foot.

The home, built in 1912, has an interior space of 5,398 square feet. This two-story house has six bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a detached two-car garage. The property sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

Other homes have recently been sold nearby:

· In June 2025, a 7,775-square-foot single-family home at 421 South Blackstone Avenue in La Grange sold for $2.5 million, a price per square foot of $322. The home has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

· At 207 South Leitch Avenue in La Grange, in July 2025, a 3,670-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.38 million, a price per square foot of $375. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· A 4,328-square-foot single-family residence at 4531 South Clausen Avenue in La Grange, sold in October 2025, for $1.83 million, a price per square foot of $422. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.