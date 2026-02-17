Single-family home sells in Lake In The Hills for $625,000

A single-family house located at 527 Camargo Club Drive in Lake In The Hills has a new owner since Feb. 4.

The 3,523-square-foot home, built in 1999, was sold for $625,000, or $177 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 11,169 square feet.

Other homes in Lake In The Hills that have recently been sold close by include:

· In July 2025, a 3,535-square-foot single-family home at 1144 Ridgewood Circle sold for $645,000, a price per square foot of $182. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1188 Ridgewood Circle, in April 2025, a 3,523-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $564,000, a price per square foot of $160. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,523-square-foot single-family residence at 1170 Ridgewood Circle, sold in April 2025, for $575,000, a price per square foot of $163. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.