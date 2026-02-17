Single-family home in Oswego sells for $320,000

The single-family residence located at 602 Clearwater Court in Oswego was sold on Feb. 3, for $320,000, or $190 per square foot.

The home, built in 2001, has an interior space of 1,682 square feet. This single-story house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features a parking spot for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 8,712 square feet.

These nearby homes in Oswego have also recently been sold:

· A 1,498-square-foot single-family home at 514 Coventry Court, sold in February 2025, for $350,000, a price per square foot of $234. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 2,287-square-foot single-family house at 466 Greenview Lane sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $197. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 513 Coventry Court, in September 2025, a 1,675-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $209. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.