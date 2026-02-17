Four-bedroom home sells in Crystal Lake for $590,000

A 3,439-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1988, has changed hands.

The house at 3710 Spy Glass Ridge Road in Crystal Lake was sold on Feb. 3 for $590,000, or $172 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for three cars. The property sits on a 1.1-acre lot.

Other homes in Crystal Lake have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 3718 Needle Creek Court, in July 2025, a 3,378-square-foot single-family home was sold for $728,000, a price per square foot of $216. The home has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

· A 2,852-square-foot single-family house at 3608 Needle Creek Court, sold in April 2025, for $749,500, a price per square foot of $263. The home has four bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

· In February 2025, a 1,444-square-foot single-family residence at 6129 Hidden Oak Drive sold for $455,000, a price per square foot of $315. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.