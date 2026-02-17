Algonquin: Single-family home sells for $360,000

A single-family house located at 1620 Hartley Drive in Algonquin has a new owner since Feb. 3.

The 1,941-square-foot home, built in 1994, was sold for $360,000, or $185 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating. The property sits on a 10,014-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Algonquin that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In October 2025, a 2,772-square-foot single-family residence at 731 Roaring Brook Lane sold for $354,500, a price per square foot of $128. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 761 Mayfair Lane, in October 2025, a 2,528-square-foot single-family home was sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $166. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,598-square-foot single-family residence at 3 Regal Court, sold in June 2025, for $505,000, a price per square foot of $194.