Single-family home sells in Joliet for $420,000

A single-family house located at 22416 South Kings Court in Joliet changed owners on Feb. 2.

The 2,366-square-foot home, built in 1986, was sold for $420,000, or $178 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 0.7 acres.

Other homes have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 2,140-square-foot single-family residence at 24556 South Lancelot Lane in Joliet, sold in January, for $385,000, a price per square foot of $180.

· In August 2025, a 2,886-square-foot single-family home at 22308 South Eastcliff Drive in Joliet sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $191.

· At 22323 South River Road in Joliet, in May 2025, a single-family home was sold for $250,000. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.