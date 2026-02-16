Single-family home in McHenry goes for $530,000

The single-family residence located at 7015 Burning Tree Circle in McHenry was sold on Feb. 2, for $530,000, or $148 per square foot.

The house, built in 1995, has an interior space of 3,584 square feet. This is a two-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features a parking space for two cars. The lot measures 0.9 acres and features a heated pool.

Other homes in McHenry that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In July 2025, a 1,940-square-foot single-family home at 901 Woodridge Trail sold for $495,000, a price per square foot of $255.

· At 916 Silver Glen Road, in June 2025, a 2,614-square-foot single-family house was sold for $545,000, a price per square foot of $208.

· A 2,639-square-foot single-family home at 800 Silver Glen Road, sold in October 2025, for $480,000, a price per square foot of $182.