Sale closed in Ottawa: $160,000 for a residential home

A 1,860-square-foot residential property, built in 1998, has changed hands.

The house at 628 3rd Avenue in Ottawa was sold on Jan. 23 for $160,000, or $86 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is situated on a lot spanning 7,405 square feet.

Other homes in Ottawa have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 1,560-square-foot residential property at 616 East Center Street, sold in September 2025, for $240,000, a price per square foot of $154.

· In May 2025, a 1,632-square-foot residential property at 405 Gentleman Road, Unit 407 sold for $120,000, a price per square foot of $74.

· At 215 East Allen Street, in January 2025, a residential property was sold for $179,000.