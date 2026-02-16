Residential home in Streator sells for $141,500

The residential property located at 804 East 12th Street in Streator was sold on Jan. 29, for $141,500, or $133 per square foot.

The home, built in 1945, has an interior space of 1,065 square feet. This is a single-story house.

Other homes in Streator that have recently been sold close by include:

· In October 2025, a 1,256-square-foot residential property at 1002 East Hoyne Street sold for $155,000, a price per square foot of $123.

· At 905 East Illinois Street, in January 2025, a 2,100-square-foot residential property was sold for $190,000, a price per square foot of $90.

· A residential property at 417 East Sangamon Street, sold in March 2025, for $109,000.