Four-bedroom house in Geneva goes for $723,000

The single-family house located at 2147 Fargo Boulevard in Geneva was sold on Feb. 5, for $723,000, or $232 per square foot.

The home, built in 1995, has an interior space of 3,114 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to three parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.5 acres.

Other homes in Geneva have recently been sold nearby:

· In January 2025, a 3,522-square-foot single-family home at 2078 Fargo Boulevard sold for $695,000, a price per square foot of $197. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 934 Saint Andrews Circle, in February 2025, a 3,178-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $780,000, a price per square foot of $245. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 2,900-square-foot single-family residence at 2276 Fargo Boulevard, sold in May 2025, for $705,000, a price per square foot of $243. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.