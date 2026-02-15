What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Kendall County, Feb. 2-8?

A single-family home in Yorkville that sold for $575,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kendall County in the past week.
Over the past week, a total of 21 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $373,929. The average price per square foot was $184.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 2 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $575,000, single-family home at 2948 Old Glory Drive
A 3,226-square-foot single-family house at 2948 Old Glory Drive in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $575,000, $178 per square foot. The house was built in 2024. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 21.
2. $472,000, four-bedroom house at 458 Greenview Lane
The sale of the single-family residence at 458 Greenview Lane in Oswego has been finalized. The price was $472,000. The home was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,435 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $194. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 21.
3. $465,000, single-family home at 1961 Wilson Creek Circle
A 1,681-square-foot single-family home at 1961 Wilson Creek Circle in Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $465,000, $277 per square foot. The home was built in 2003. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 21.
4. $460,000, three-bedroom home at 502 Birchwood Drive
The single-family home at 502 Birchwood Drive in Yorkville has new owners. The price was $460,000. The house was built in 2014 and has a living area of 2,251 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $204. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 21.
5. $458,000, single-family home at 998 Garnet Lane
A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 998 Garnet Lane in Montgomery. The price was $458,000. The house was built in 2019 and the living area totals 2,739 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $167. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 21.
6. $442,000, four-bedroom house at 338 Millstream Lane
A 2,326-square-foot single-family residence at 338 Millstream Lane in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $442,000, $190 per square foot. The house was built in 2001. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 20.
7. $440,000, four-bedroom house at 5161 Us Highway 34
The single-family house at 5161 Us Highway 34 in Oswego has new owners. The price was $440,000. The home was built in 1995 and has a living area of 2,147 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $205. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 21.
8. $400,000, single-family home at 2891 Frances Lane
A 2,568-square-foot single-family residence at 2891 Frances Lane in Montgomery has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $156 per square foot. The house was built in 2004. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 21.
9. $390,000, single-family home at 716 Pinehurst Lane
The sale of the single-family home at 716 Pinehurst Lane in Oswego has been finalized. The price was $390,000. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 2,029 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $192. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 21.
10. $370,000, single-family home at 3174 Plainfield Road
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 3174 Plainfield Road in Oswego. The price was $370,000. The house was built in 1900 and the living area totals 2,528 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $146. The transaction was completed on Jan. 20.