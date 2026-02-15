What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Kendall County, Feb. 2-8?

A single-family home in Yorkville that sold for $575,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kendall County in the past week.

Over the past week, a total of 21 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $373,929. The average price per square foot was $184.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 2 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $575,000, single-family home at 2948 Old Glory Drive

A 3,226-square-foot single-family house at 2948 Old Glory Drive in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $575,000, $178 per square foot. The house was built in 2024. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 21.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $472,000, four-bedroom house at 458 Greenview Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 458 Greenview Lane in Oswego has been finalized. The price was $472,000. The home was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,435 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $194. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 21.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $465,000, single-family home at 1961 Wilson Creek Circle

A 1,681-square-foot single-family home at 1961 Wilson Creek Circle in Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $465,000, $277 per square foot. The home was built in 2003. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 21.

4. $460,000, three-bedroom home at 502 Birchwood Drive

The single-family home at 502 Birchwood Drive in Yorkville has new owners. The price was $460,000. The house was built in 2014 and has a living area of 2,251 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $204. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 21.

5. $458,000, single-family home at 998 Garnet Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 998 Garnet Lane in Montgomery. The price was $458,000. The house was built in 2019 and the living area totals 2,739 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $167. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 21.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $442,000, four-bedroom house at 338 Millstream Lane

A 2,326-square-foot single-family residence at 338 Millstream Lane in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $442,000, $190 per square foot. The house was built in 2001. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $440,000, four-bedroom house at 5161 Us Highway 34

The single-family house at 5161 Us Highway 34 in Oswego has new owners. The price was $440,000. The home was built in 1995 and has a living area of 2,147 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $205. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 21.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $400,000, single-family home at 2891 Frances Lane

A 2,568-square-foot single-family residence at 2891 Frances Lane in Montgomery has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $156 per square foot. The house was built in 2004. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 21.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $390,000, single-family home at 716 Pinehurst Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 716 Pinehurst Lane in Oswego has been finalized. The price was $390,000. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 2,029 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $192. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 21.

10. $370,000, single-family home at 3174 Plainfield Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 3174 Plainfield Road in Oswego. The price was $370,000. The house was built in 1900 and the living area totals 2,528 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $146. The transaction was completed on Jan. 20.