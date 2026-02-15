What $500,000 can buy you in La Salle County, Feb. 2 to 8

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of La Salle County, here’s what sold for $500,000 or under in the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 2, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $475,000

Priced at $475,000 (equivalent to $192 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1989 and situated at 633 30th Street, Peru, was sold in January. The home spans 2,475 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 0.6-acre lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 22.

2. $350,000

At $350,000 ($201 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 1415 Shaws Lane, Ottawa, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in January. This property, built in 2006, provides 1,737 square feet of living space, and sits on a 12,632-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Jan. 22.

3. $350,000

For a price tag of $350,000 ($174 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 1991 and located at 112 Wright Drive, Unit 114, Utica, changed hands in January. The house spans 2,016 square feet of living area. The transaction was completed on Jan. 16.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $345,000

In January, a single-family residence located at 1244 Lakewood Drive, Somonauk, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,488 square feet, was built in 1967 and was sold for $345,000, which calculates to $232 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 14,810 square feet. The deal was closed on Jan. 22.

5. $285,000

Situated at 305 Oakridge Drive, Ottawa, this single-family residence, was sold in January for a price of $285,000, translating to $143 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1992, offers a living area of 1,988 square feet and sits on a 1.1-acre lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 21.