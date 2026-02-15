Three-bedroom home sells in Woodstock for $340,000

A 1,630-square-foot single-family house, built in 1989, has changed hands.

The house at 871 Hickman Lane in Woodstock was sold on Jan. 29 for $340,000, or $209 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

Other homes in Woodstock have recently changed hands nearby:

· In September 2025, a 1,506-square-foot single-family home at 819 North Sharon Drive sold for $365,000, a price per square foot of $242. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 707 McHenry Avenue, in September 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $220,000. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,344-square-foot single-family home at 755 Flagg Lane, sold in March 2025, for $345,000, a price per square foot of $257. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.