Sale closed in South Elgin: $338,000 for a single-family home

A single-family house located at 1458 Deer Pointe Drive in South Elgin has a new owner since Feb. 4.

The 1,626-square-foot house, built in 2005, was sold for $338,000, or $208 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. The lot of the property covers an area of 1,541 square feet.

Other homes in South Elgin that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 1672 Deer Pointe Drive, in July 2025, a 1,626-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $322,500, a price per square foot of $198. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,626-square-foot single-family home at 1678 Deer Pointe Drive, sold in May 2025, for $347,000, a price per square foot of $213. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 1,626-square-foot single-family residence at 1697 Deer Pointe Drive sold for $320,000, a price per square foot of $197. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.