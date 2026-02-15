Sale closed in Pingree Grove: $408,000 for a single-family home

A 2,462-square-foot single-family home, built in 2005, has changed hands.

The house at 410 Brookhaven Trail in Pingree Grove was sold on Feb. 4 for $408,000, or $166 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 7,405 square feet.

These nearby homes in Pingree Grove have also recently been purchased:

· In May 2025, a 2,831-square-foot single-family residence at 945 Shelter Island Lane sold for $365,000, a price per square foot of $129.

· A 2,460-square-foot single-family house at 352 Westport Drive, sold in October 2025, for $405,000, a price per square foot of $165.

· At 920 Shelter Island Lane, in February 2025, a 3,059-square-foot single-family house was sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $131.