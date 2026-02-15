How much were the top 9 most expensive home sales in Kane County, reported in the week of Feb. 2?

A single-family home in Hampshire that sold for $650,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County over the past week.
In the past week, a total of nine residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $373,444, or $232 per square foot.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 2 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $650,000, three-bedroom home at 14N924 White Pines Lane
The single-family residence at 14N924 White Pines Lane in Hampshire has new owners. The price was $650,000. The house was built in 1995 and has a living area of 3,042 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $214. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 23.
2. $589,500, single-family home at 12777 Zinnia Court
A 3,106-square-foot single-family house at 12777 Zinnia Court in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $589,500, $190 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The transaction was completed on Jan. 23.
3. $416,000, single-family home at 1919 Moore Avenue
A 1,180-square-foot single-family home at 1919 Moore Avenue in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $416,000, $353 per square foot. The home was built in 1976. The house features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on Jan. 23.
4. $375,000, two-bedroom house at 522 Kingsway Drive
The sale of the single-family residence at 522 Kingsway Drive in Aurora has been finalized. The price was $375,000. The home was built in 1957 and has a living area of 1,427 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $263. The house features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 23.
5. $372,500, single-family home at 6 Saddlewood Court
A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 6 Saddlewood Court in Sugar Grove. The price was $372,500. The house was built in 1987 and the living area totals 1,860 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $200. The transaction was completed on Jan. 23.
6. $315,000, three-bedroom home at 203 Hill Avenue
A 1,276-square-foot single-family home at 203 Hill Avenue in North Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $315,000, $247 per square foot. The home was built in 1959. The house features three bedrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 23.
7. $228,000, single-family home at 409 Dayward Court
The single-family house at 409 Dayward Court in Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $228,000. The house was built in 1952. The home features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on Jan. 23.
8. $210,000, two-bedroom house at 1405 Creekside Court, Apt. B
The sale of the single-family home at 1405 Creekside Court, Apt. B in Elgin has been finalized. The price was $210,000. The home was built in 1986. The house features two bedrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 23.
9. $205,000, single-family home at 1903 Scott Circle
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1903 Scott Circle in Carpentersville. The price was $205,000. The house was built in 1997 and the living area totals 1,218 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $168. The home features three bedrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 23.