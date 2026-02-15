How much were the top 9 most expensive home sales in Kane County, reported in the week of Feb. 2?

A single-family home in Hampshire that sold for $650,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County over the past week.

In the past week, a total of nine residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $373,444, or $232 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 2 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $650,000, three-bedroom home at 14N924 White Pines Lane

The single-family residence at 14N924 White Pines Lane in Hampshire has new owners. The price was $650,000. The house was built in 1995 and has a living area of 3,042 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $214. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $589,500, single-family home at 12777 Zinnia Court

A 3,106-square-foot single-family house at 12777 Zinnia Court in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $589,500, $190 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The transaction was completed on Jan. 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $416,000, single-family home at 1919 Moore Avenue

A 1,180-square-foot single-family home at 1919 Moore Avenue in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $416,000, $353 per square foot. The home was built in 1976. The house features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on Jan. 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $375,000, two-bedroom house at 522 Kingsway Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 522 Kingsway Drive in Aurora has been finalized. The price was $375,000. The home was built in 1957 and has a living area of 1,427 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $263. The house features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $372,500, single-family home at 6 Saddlewood Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 6 Saddlewood Court in Sugar Grove. The price was $372,500. The house was built in 1987 and the living area totals 1,860 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $200. The transaction was completed on Jan. 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $315,000, three-bedroom home at 203 Hill Avenue

A 1,276-square-foot single-family home at 203 Hill Avenue in North Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $315,000, $247 per square foot. The home was built in 1959. The house features three bedrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $228,000, single-family home at 409 Dayward Court

The single-family house at 409 Dayward Court in Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $228,000. The house was built in 1952. The home features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on Jan. 23.

8. $210,000, two-bedroom house at 1405 Creekside Court, Apt. B

The sale of the single-family home at 1405 Creekside Court, Apt. B in Elgin has been finalized. The price was $210,000. The home was built in 1986. The house features two bedrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $205,000, single-family home at 1903 Scott Circle

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1903 Scott Circle in Carpentersville. The price was $205,000. The house was built in 1997 and the living area totals 1,218 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $168. The home features three bedrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 23.