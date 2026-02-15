How much were the top 10 most expensive home sales in McHenry County, Feb. 2 to 8?

A single-family home in Algonquin that sold for $980,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in McHenry County during the past week.

In total, 34 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county in the past week, with an average price of $383,732, or $217 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 2 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $980,000, single-family home at 925 North River Road

A 6,405-square-foot single-family home at 925 North River Road in Algonquin has been sold. The total purchase price was $980,000, $153 per square foot. The house was built in 1999. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 20.

2. $660,000, rural residence at 14718 Marengo Road

A sale has been finalized for the rural residence at 14718 Marengo Road in Union. The price was $660,000. The house was built in 1988 and the living area totals 1,822 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $362. The deal was closed on Jan. 20.

3. $650,000, single-family home at 16306 Collins Road

The sale of the single-family house at 16306 Collins Road in Woodstock has been finalized. The price was $650,000. The home was built in 1984 and has a living area of 2,254 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $288. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 20.

4. $645,000, single-family home at 11420 Fitzgerald Lane

The single-family residence at 11420 Fitzgerald Lane in Huntley has new owners. The price was $645,000. The home was built in 2007 and has a living area of 4,289 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $150. The deal was closed on Jan. 20.

5. $638,000, three-bedroom house at 5803 Amherst Court

A 2,674-square-foot single-family home at 5803 Amherst Court in McHenry has been sold. The total purchase price was $638,000, $239 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The house features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 20.

6. $510,000, single-family home at 1823 Somerfield Lane

The sale of the single-family house at 1823 Somerfield Lane in Crystal Lake has been finalized. The price was $510,000. The house was built in 1993 and has a living area of 2,552 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $200. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 21.

7. $497,000, single-family home at 9580 Farley Drive

A 2,965-square-foot single-family residence at 9580 Farley Drive in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $497,000, $168 per square foot. The house was built in 2012. The transaction was completed on Jan. 21.

8. $480,000, single-family home at 6515 Chickaloon Drive

The single-family house at 6515 Chickaloon Drive in McHenry has new owners. The price was $480,000. The home was built in 1987 and has a living area of 2,240 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $214. The deal was finalized on Jan. 20.

9. $460,000, single-family home at 50 Erin Drive

A 2,447-square-foot single-family residence at 50 Erin Drive in Cary has been sold. The total purchase price was $460,000, $188 per square foot. The home was built in 1994. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 20.

10. $415,000, four-bedroom home at 920 Plymouth Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 920 Plymouth Court in Algonquin. The price was $415,000. The house was built in 1990 and the living area totals 2,042 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $203. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 21.