How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in La Salle County in the week of Feb. 2?

A single-family home in Somonauk that sold for $600,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in La Salle County during the past week.

The county saw a total of 35 residential real estate sales over the past week, averaging $181,571. The average price per square foot was $123.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 2 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $600,000, single-family home at 18 Holiday Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 18 Holiday Drive in Somonauk. The price was $600,000. The house was built in 1990 and the living area totals 2,487 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $241. The transaction was completed on Jan. 15.

2. $599,000, single-family home at 3060 East 1879th Road

The single-family residence at 3060 East 1879th Road in Ottawa has new owners. The price was $599,000. The home was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,038 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $294. The deal was finalized on Jan. 20.

3. $475,000, single-family home at 633 30th Street

A 2,475-square-foot single-family residence at 633 30th Street in Peru has been sold. The total purchase price was $475,000, $192 per square foot. The house was built in 1989. The deal was closed on Jan. 22.

4. $350,000, single-family home at 1415 Shaws Lane

A 1,737-square-foot single-family residence at 1415 Shaws Lane in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $350,000, $201 per square foot. The house was built in 2006. The deal was finalized on Jan. 22.

5. $350,000, single-family home at 112 Wright Drive, Unit 114

The sale of the single-family residence at 112 Wright Drive, Unit 114 in Utica has been finalized. The price was $350,000. The home was built in 1991 and has a living area of 2,016 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $174. The transaction was completed on Jan. 16.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $345,000, single-family home at 1244 Lakewood Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1244 Lakewood Drive in Somonauk. The price was $345,000. The house was built in 1967 and the living area totals 1,488 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $232. The deal was closed on Jan. 22.

7. $285,000, single-family home at 305 Oakridge Drive

A 1,988-square-foot single-family residence at 305 Oakridge Drive in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $285,000, $143 per square foot. The home was built in 1992. The transaction was completed on Jan. 21.

8. $257,500, single-family home at 1907 Irene Road

The single-family residence at 1907 Irene Road in Sandwich has new owners. The price was $257,500. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 864 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $298. The deal was finalized on Jan. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $231,000, single-family home at 1517 Sharon Road

A 2,076-square-foot single-family residence at 1517 Sharon Road in Streator has been sold. The total purchase price was $231,000, $111 per square foot. The house was built in 1969. The deal was closed on Jan. 16.

10. $200,000, single-family home at 203 South 1st Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 203 South 1st Street in Tonica has been finalized. The price was $200,000. The home was built in 1910 and has a living area of 2,442 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $82. The deal was finalized on Jan. 15.