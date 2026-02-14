What $600,000 or less gets you in Kendall County in the week of Feb. 2

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region during the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Kendall County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $600,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 2, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $575,000

For a price tag of $575,000 ($178 per square foot), the single-family house, built in 2024 and located at 2948 Old Glory Drive, Yorkville, changed hands in January. The home spans 3,226 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 12,632-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 21.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $472,000

Priced at $472,000 (equivalent to $194 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 2001 and situated at 458 Greenview Lane, Oswego, was sold in January. The house spans 2,435 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 10,890-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Jan. 21.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $465,000

At $465,000 ($277 per square foot), the single-family home located at 1961 Wilson Creek Circle, Aurora, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in January. This property, built in 2003, provides 1,681 square feet of living space, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sits on an 8,712-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 21.

4. $460,000

This single-family home, featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in January. Located at 502 Birchwood Drive, Yorkville, the house spans 2,251 square feet and was sold for $460,000, or $204 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 10,454-square-foot, and it was built in 2014. The transaction was completed on Jan. 21.

5. $458,000

Situated at 998 Garnet Lane, Montgomery, this single-family house, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, was sold in January for a price of $458,000, translating to $167 per square foot. The property, constructed in 2019, offers a living area of 2,739 square feet and sits on a 14,375-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 21.