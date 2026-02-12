Residential home built in 1920 sells for $152,500 in Ottawa

A 2,396-square-foot residential property, built in 1920, has changed hands.

The house at 1125 Paul Street in Ottawa was sold on Jan. 26 for $152,500, or $64 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Other homes in Ottawa have recently changed hands nearby:

· In July 2025, a 2,540-square-foot residential property at 1027 Paul Street sold for $155,000, a price per square foot of $61. The home has five bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 1612 Chestnut Street, in January 2025, a residential property was sold for $139,000.

· A 1,164-square-foot residential property at 1913 Columbus Street, sold in October 2025, for $130,000, a price per square foot of $112.