Homes at or under $800,000 in Ogle County, Feb. 2-8

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region in the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Ogle County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $800,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 2, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $387,000

In January, a single-family home located at 1912 South Daysville Road, Oregon, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,040 square feet, was built in 2006 and was sold for $387,000, which calculates to $372 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 16.3 acres. The deal was closed on Jan. 9.