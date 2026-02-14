Homes at or under $1 million in DuPage / Cook County, Feb. 2-8

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of DuPage / Cook County, here’s what sold for $1 million or under over the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 2, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $1 million

In January, a single-family home, with four bedrooms and five bathrooms located at 113 Mohawk Drive, Clarendon Hills, changed ownership. The property, covering 3,040 square feet, was built in 1951 and was sold for $1 million, which calculates to $329 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 7,841 square feet. The deal was closed on Jan. 16.

2. $995,000

Situated at 4910 North Austin Avenue, Chicago, this single-family residence, with six bedrooms and four bathrooms, was sold in January for a price of $995,000, translating to $308 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1888, offers a living area of 3,228 square feet and sits on a 7,440-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 20.

3. $990,000

At $990,000 ($299 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 1507 Ada Lane, Naperville, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in January. This property, built in 1990, provides 3,314 square feet of living space, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sits on a 10,019-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 16.

4. $950,000

For a price tag of $950,000 ($210 per square foot), the single-family house, built in 2007 and located at 771 West Anthony Drive, Palatine, changed hands in January. The home spans 4,519 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The property comprises a 14,156-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 16.

5. $950,000

Priced at $950,000 (equivalent to $507 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1960 and situated at 767 Ivy Lane, Glencoe, was sold in January. The house spans 1,875 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises an 11,232-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Jan. 16.