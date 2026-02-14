Four-bedroom home sells for $492,000 in Yorkville

The single-family house located at 2121 Iroquois Lane in Yorkville was sold on Jan. 29, for $492,000, or $170 per square foot.

The house, built in 2005, has an interior space of 2,898 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features two fireplaces. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers three parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 12,197 square feet.

These nearby homes in Yorkville have also recently been purchased:

· At 1081 Blackberry Shore Lane, in March 2025, a 3,011-square-foot single-family home was sold for $570,000, a price per square foot of $189. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 1,808-square-foot single-family residence at 1111 Blackberry Shore Lane sold for $459,000, a price per square foot of $254. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,752-square-foot single-family residence at 1131 Blackberry Shore Lane, sold in June 2025, for $535,000, a price per square foot of $194. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.