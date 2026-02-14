Best residential property deals the week of Feb. 2 in Kane County

A single-family home in Huntley that sold for $589,500 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kane County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kane County in the past week was $373,444. The average price per square foot ended up at $248. A total of 9 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,668 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $500,000 and $700,000.

1. $589,500, single-family home at 12777 Zinnia Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 12777 Zinnia Court in Huntley. The price was $589,500. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 3,106 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $190. The deal was finalized on Jan. 23.

2. $650,000, three-bedroom house at 14N924 White Pines Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 14N924 White Pines Lane in Hampshire has been finalized. The price was $650,000. The home was built in 1995 and has a living area of 3,042 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $214. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 23.