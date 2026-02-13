Woodstock: Single-family home goes for $470,000

A single-family home located at 14130 Castlebar Trail in Woodstock changed owners on Jan. 29.

The 2,459-square-foot house, built in 1994, was sold for $470,000, or $191 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking space for two cars. The property sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

Other homes in Woodstock that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In March 2025, a 2,517-square-foot single-family house at 14266 Castlebar Trail sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $179.

· A 2,456-square-foot single-family residence at 1403 Oakview Terrace, sold in April 2025, for $450,000, a price per square foot of $183.

· At 725 Duvall Drive, in September 2025, a 1,126-square-foot single-family house was sold for $250,000, a price per square foot of $222. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.