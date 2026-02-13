Will County: What were the best deals for residential properties sold the week of Feb. 2?

A single-family home in Crete that sold for $600,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Will County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Will County in the past week was $361,636. The average price per square foot was $161. A total of 55 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,840 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $600,000 and $1,000,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 2, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $600,000, single-family home at 27047 South Pebble Beach Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 27047 South Pebble Beach Court in Crete. The price was $600,000. The house was built in 1996 and the living area totals 3,918 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $153. The house features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $725,000, single-family home at 2636 Salix Circle

The sale of the single-family home at 2636 Salix Circle in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $725,000. The home was built in 1996 and has a living area of 3,077 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $236. The deal was closed on Jan. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $750,000, single-family home at 3611 Grassmere Road

A 3,028-square-foot single-family residence at 3611 Grassmere Road in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $750,000, $248 per square foot. The house was built in 2000. The deal was finalized on Jan. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $762,000, single-family home at 2711 Wait Road

A 3,025-square-foot single-family house at 2711 Wait Road in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $762,000, $252 per square foot. The home was built in 1998. The transaction was completed on Jan. 21.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $810,000, single-family home at 15165 South Ginger Lane

The single-family residence at 15165 South Ginger Lane in Homer Glen has new owners. The price was $810,000. The home living area totals 2,872 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $282. The deal was finalized on Jan. 20.