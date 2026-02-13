What $800,000 can buy you in McHenry County, Feb. 2-8

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of McHenry County, here’s what sold for $800,000 or under in the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 2, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $660,000

In January, a rural residence located at 14718 Marengo Road, Union, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,822 square feet, was built in 1988 and was sold for $660,000, which calculates to $362 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 14.4 acres. The deal was finalized on Jan. 20.

2. $650,000

This single-family home, featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in January. Located at 16306 Collins Road, Woodstock, the house spans 2,254 square feet and was sold for $650,000, or $288 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 5-acre, and it was built in 1984. The transaction was completed on Jan. 20.

3. $645,000

At $645,000 ($150 per square foot), the single-family house located at 11420 Fitzgerald Lane, Huntley, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in January. This property, built in 2007, provides 4,289 square feet of living space, and sits on a 13,834-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Jan. 20.

4. $638,000

For a price tag of $638,000 ($239 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 2006 and located at 5803 Amherst Court, McHenry, changed hands in January. The home spans 2,674 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property comprises a 0.9-acre lot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 20.

5. $510,000

Situated at 1823 Somerfield Lane, Crystal Lake, this single-family house, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, was sold in January for a price of $510,000, translating to $200 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1993, offers a living area of 2,552 square feet and sits on a 10,730-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Jan. 21.