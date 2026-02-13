What $700,000 or less gets you in Kane County in the week of Feb. 2

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Kane County, here’s what sold for $700,000 or under in the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 2, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $650,000

At $650,000 ($214 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 14N924 White Pines Lane, Hampshire, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in January. This property, built in 1995, provides 3,042 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sits on a 1.4-acre lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $589,500

For a price tag of $589,500 ($190 per square foot), the single-family house, built in 2006 and located at 12777 Zinnia Court, Huntley, changed hands in January. The house spans 3,106 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 12,632-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 23.