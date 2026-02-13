Week of Feb. 2: Best residential property deals in Grundy County

A single-family home in Coal City that sold for $271,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Grundy County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Grundy County in the past week was $343,833. The average price per square foot ended up at $241. A total of 6 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,881 square feet.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $200,000 and $500,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 2, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $271,000, single-family home at 495 Trotter Drive

The single-family residence at 495 Trotter Drive in Coal City has new owners. The price was $271,000. The house was built in 1979 and has a living area of 2,027 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $134. The transaction was completed on Jan. 5.

2. $303,000, single-family home at 104 South Osceola Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 104 South Osceola Street in Minooka has been finalized. The price was $303,000. The home was built in 1973 and has a living area of 1,104 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $274. The deal was closed on Jan. 7.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $345,000, single-family home at 26518 West Deer Path

A 1,428-square-foot single-family residence at 26518 West Deer Path in Channahon has been sold. The total purchase price was $345,000, $242 per square foot. The house was built in 1998. The deal was finalized on Jan. 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $375,000, single-family home at 25226 South Mallard Drive

A 2,760-square-foot single-family residence at 25226 South Mallard Drive in Channahon has been sold. The total purchase price was $375,000, $136 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The transaction was completed on Jan. 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $384,000, single-family home at 26832 West Hemlock Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 26832 West Hemlock Road in Channahon. The price was $384,000. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 2,368 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $162. The deal was finalized on Jan. 6.

6. $385,000, single-family home at 3945 South Broadway

A 1,596-square-foot single-family residence at 3945 South Broadway in Braceville has been sold. The total purchase price was $385,000, $241 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The deal was closed on Jan. 5.