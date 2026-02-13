These residential properties were the best deals for La Salle County’s in the week of Feb. 2

A single-family home in Tonica that sold for $200,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in La Salle County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in La Salle County over the last week was $182,083. The average price per square foot ended up at $143. A total of 36 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,429 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $200,000 and $500,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 2, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $200,000, single-family home at 203 South 1st Street

A 2,442-square-foot single-family residence at 203 South 1st Street in Tonica has been sold. The total purchase price was $200,000, $82 per square foot. The house was built in 1910. The transaction was completed on Jan. 15.

2. $200,000, single-family home at 2906 North 4650th Road

A 2,505-square-foot single-family residence at 2906 North 4650th Road in Sandwich has been sold. The total purchase price was $200,000, $80 per square foot. The home was built in 1983. The deal was finalized on Jan. 22.

3. $231,000, single-family home at 1517 Sharon Road

The single-family residence at 1517 Sharon Road in Streator has new owners. The price was $231,000. The home was built in 1969 and has a living area of 2,076 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $111. The deal was closed on Jan. 16.

4. $257,500, single-family home at 1907 Irene Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1907 Irene Road in Sandwich. The price was $257,500. The house was built in 1990 and the living area totals 864 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $298. The deal was closed on Jan. 20.

5. $285,000, single-family home at 305 Oakridge Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 305 Oakridge Drive in Ottawa has been finalized. The price was $285,000. The house was built in 1992 and has a living area of 1,988 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $143. The transaction was completed on Jan. 21.

6. $345,000, single-family home at 1244 Lakewood Drive

The single-family residence at 1244 Lakewood Drive in Somonauk has new owners. The price was $345,000. The house was built in 1967 and has a living area of 1,488 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $232. The deal was finalized on Jan. 22.

7. $350,000, single-family home at 112 Wright Drive, Unit 114

A 2,016-square-foot single-family residence at 112 Wright Drive, Unit 114 in Utica has been sold. The total purchase price was $350,000, $174 per square foot. The home was built in 1991. The transaction was completed on Jan. 16.

8. $350,000, single-family home at 1415 Shaws Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 1415 Shaws Lane in Ottawa has been finalized. The price was $350,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 1,737 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $201. The deal was closed on Jan. 22.

9. $475,000, single-family home at 633 30th Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 633 30th Street in Peru. The price was $475,000. The house was built in 1989 and the living area totals 2,475 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $192. The deal was finalized on Jan. 22.