These residential properties were the best deals for Kendall County’s in the week of Feb. 2

A single-family home in Montgomery that sold for $400,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kendall County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kendall County in the past week was $373,929. The average price per square foot was $168. A total of 21 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 2,060 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $400,000 and $600,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 2, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $400,000, single-family home at 2891 Frances Lane

A 2,568-square-foot single-family residence at 2891 Frances Lane in Montgomery has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $156 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 21.

2. $440,000, four-bedroom home at 5161 Us Highway 34

The single-family house at 5161 Us Highway 34 in Oswego has new owners. The price was $440,000. The house was built in 1995 and has a living area of 2,147 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $205. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 21.

3. $442,000, single-family home at 338 Millstream Lane

A 2,326-square-foot single-family home at 338 Millstream Lane in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $442,000, $190 per square foot. The house was built in 2001. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 20.

4. $458,000, four-bedroom house at 998 Garnet Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 998 Garnet Lane in Montgomery. The price was $458,000. The house was built in 2019 and the living area totals 2,739 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $167. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 21.

5. $460,000, single-family home at 502 Birchwood Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 502 Birchwood Drive in Yorkville has been finalized. The price was $460,000. The home was built in 2014 and has a living area of 2,251 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $204. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 21.

6. $465,000, four-bedroom home at 1961 Wilson Creek Circle

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1961 Wilson Creek Circle in Aurora. The price was $465,000. The house was built in 2003 and the living area totals 1,681 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $277. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 21.

7. $472,000, single-family home at 458 Greenview Lane

The single-family home at 458 Greenview Lane in Oswego has new owners. The price was $472,000. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,435 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $194. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 21.

8. $575,000, four-bedroom house at 2948 Old Glory Drive

A 3,226-square-foot single-family residence at 2948 Old Glory Drive in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $575,000, $178 per square foot. The home was built in 2024. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 21.