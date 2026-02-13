Single-family home sells in Batavia for $1.33 million

A single-family residence located at 843 Alberosky Way in Batavia has a new owner since Feb. 3.

The 4,707-square-foot house, built in 2004, was sold for $1.33 million, or $281 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms. Inside, there are two fireplaces. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached three-car garage. The property sits on a 0.6-acre lot.

Other homes in Batavia have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 7,686-square-foot single-family home at 931 Lusted Lane, sold in November 2025, for $1.88 million, a price per square foot of $244.

· In February 2025, a 4,268-square-foot single-family house at 538 Lusted Lane sold for $999,000, a price per square foot of $234.

· At 2624 Barker Drive, in June 2025, a 5,137-square-foot single-family home was sold for $884,000, a price per square foot of $172. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.