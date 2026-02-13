Single-family home sells for $825,000 in Barrington

A single-family residence located at 1300 Lake Shore Drive S in Barrington changed owner on Feb. 3.

The 3,438-square-foot house, built in 1967, was sold for $825,000, or $240 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The interior features two fireplaces. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking space. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.5 acres.

These nearby homes in Barrington have also recently been sold:

· At 1451 South Shore Court S, in April 2025, a 4,218-square-foot single-family house was sold for $1.02 million, a price per square foot of $242.

· A 2,760-square-foot single-family home at 260 North Valley Road S, sold in May 2025, for $855,000, a price per square foot of $310.

· In March 2025, a 3,703-square-foot single-family residence at 1400 Lake Shore Drive S sold for $995,000, a price per square foot of $269.