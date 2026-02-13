Huntley: Single-family home sells for $528,500

The single-family residence located at 10229 Central Park Boulevard in Huntley was sold on Jan. 29, for $528,500, or $199 per square foot.

The house, built in 2009, has an interior space of 2,660 square feet. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property sits on a 12,493-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Huntley that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In March 2025, a 2,893-square-foot single-family home at 10193 Jonamac Avenue sold for $526,000, a price per square foot of $182.

· A 2,445-square-foot single-family house at 11582 Beacon Avenue, sold in July 2025, for $454,000, a price per square foot of $186. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 11581 Beacon Avenue, in November 2025, a 3,428-square-foot single-family house was sold for $510,000, a price per square foot of $149. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.