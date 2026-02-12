Village of Lakewood: Four-bedroom home goes for $1.15 million

A 4,556-square-foot single-family home, built in 2005, has changed hands.

The house at 463 Hampshire Lane in Village of Lakewood was sold on Jan. 28 for $1.15 million, or $252 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and a cooling system. Additionally, the building offers four parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.6 acres.

Other homes that have recently been sold close by include:

· In May 2025, a 2,765-square-foot single-family house at 821 Wedgewood Drive in Village of Lakewood sold for $620,000, a price per square foot of $224.

· A 2,117-square-foot single-family residence at 348 Wiltshire Lane in Village of Lakewood, sold in November 2025, for $580,500, a price per square foot of $274.

· At 461 Meridian Street in Village of Lakewood, in September 2025, a 2,915-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $630,000, a price per square foot of $216. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.