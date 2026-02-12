Three-bedroom home in Oswego sells for $450,000

A single-family residence located at 409 Fawn Drive in Oswego has a new owner since Jan. 29.

The 2,072-square-foot house, built in 1995, was sold for $450,000, or $217 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system. Additionally, the building has access to a parking space for three cars. The property sits on a 10,019-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Oswego have recently been sold nearby:

· A 2,424-square-foot single-family house at 700 Manhattan Circle, sold in July 2025, for $425,000, a price per square foot of $175. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 166 Willowwood Drive, in August 2025, a 3,250-square-foot single-family home was sold for $490,000, a price per square foot of $151. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 2,446-square-foot single-family residence at 173 Willowwood Drive sold for $463,000, a price per square foot of $189. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.